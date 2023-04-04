Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Trailer Out: Miles Morales escapes from Spider-People across universes

Spider-Man is easily one of the most loved and popular franchises in the world that appeals to people from across ages. Ever since the second movie in the Spider-Verse franchise has been announced, fans have been excitedly waiting for its big release in the cinemas. And now, three months after launching the very first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Entertainment has released yet another trailer, thus treating fans and viewers to another glimpse of the Spider-Verse and Spider-People. Scroll below to learn more about the trailer.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse new trailer

In the new trailer, we see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) going on about his daily life as he balances his time as a regular kid at school and fights neighborhood villains. His parents too want the best for him. One day, Miles comes face to face with his old friend Gwen from a separate dimension (Hailee Steinfeld) who invites him to experience new adventures.

As Miguel O’Hara leads the pack to catch Miles, he might have to make the significant decision to choose between either saving a loved one or saving the entire universe.

Watch the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer below

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It should be noted that the upcoming movie is the second in the Spider-Verse trilogy and follows the Spider-Verse movie that came out in 2018. The official synopsis of the second movie in the Spider-Verse series reads, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 2, 2023.

The third film in the trilogy has already been announced and it is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

