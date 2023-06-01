Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; OTT release date, star cast and all you need to know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated latest installment of Marvel's animation multiverse, is finally gearing up for its grand release. The much-awaited project, which is a sequel to the blockbuster Marvel project Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is hitting the screens five years after its predecessor released. For the unversed, the first installment in the franchise had earned immense popularity among the masses, along with earning several awards and accolades for its technical excellence, including the Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets a release date

After a long wait, the much-awaited sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally got its release date. Just like its predecessor, the upcoming animated feature film is gearing up for its grand theatrical release first. As per the latest updates, the upcoming Marvel project will have its grand premiere on June 2, Friday. The makers are planning a clear strategy to cash on the mega success of the first installment, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - which emerged as a massive box office success, with its sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse OTT release date

As per the latest updates, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is yet to get its OTT release date. However, it has been confirmed that the movie will hit streaming services only after wrapping up a successful run at the theatres globally. In that case, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has all the chances to have its OTT release around 1 to 3 months after its theatrical release. Even though the streaming platform is not confirmed so far, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is expected to stream on Netflix or Disney Plus Hotstar unlike its prequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is only available on Fubo TV and FX Now.

