Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teaser Out; Here’s when the film will release

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will soon hit theatres in a few months and the new trailer for the same will arrive tomorrow, April 4th, 2023, announced Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teaser Out

Taking to their Instagram space, Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new teaser today, which gave fans a quick sneak peek into the Spider-Verse just hours before the new trailer drops.

The first trailer of the animated superhero movie was out three months ago, as it revealed a lot of cameos by the Spider-People, action, drama, and much more. In the latest teaser, we can hear someone warn Miles Morales (played by Shameik Moore) as they say, “You can’t run forever kid!”. Fans also get a blink-and-miss feature of many Spider-people including Peter B. Parker, Spider-Woman, Ghost Spider (Hailee Steinfeld), and India’s Pavitra Prabhakar.

Watch the teaser below.

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It should be noted that the upcoming movie is the second in the Spider-Verse trilogy and follows the Spider-Verse movie that came out in 2018. The official synopsis of the second movie in the Spider-Verse series reads, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 2, 2023.

The third film in the trilogy has already been announced and it is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

