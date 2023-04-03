Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teaser Out; Here’s when the film will release

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be out with a brand-new trailer tomorrow, April 4th, 2023. Ahead of that, take a look at the new teaser of the movie.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Apr 03, 2023   |  01:32 PM IST  |  3.7K
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teaser
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teaser

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will soon hit theatres in a few months and the new trailer for the same will arrive tomorrow, April 4th, 2023, announced Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teaser Out

Taking to their Instagram space, Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new teaser today, which gave fans a quick sneak peek into the Spider-Verse just hours before the new trailer drops.

The first trailer of the animated superhero movie was out three months ago, as it revealed a lot of cameos by the Spider-People, action, drama, and much more. In the latest teaser, we can hear someone warn Miles Morales (played by Shameik Moore) as they say, “You can’t run forever kid!”. Fans also get a blink-and-miss feature of many Spider-people including Peter B. Parker, Spider-Woman, Ghost Spider (Hailee Steinfeld), and India’s Pavitra Prabhakar.

Watch the teaser below.

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It should be noted that the upcoming movie is the second in the Spider-Verse trilogy and follows the Spider-Verse movie that came out in 2018. The official synopsis of the second movie in the Spider-Verse series reads, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 2, 2023.

The third film in the trilogy has already been announced and it is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where can you watch Avatar: The Way of Water online? Deets inside

FAQs

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release?
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 2, 2023.
When will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release?
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!