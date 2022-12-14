Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer OUT; Know about the 5 key takeaways of this spectacular multiverse

Tuesday ended on a positive note for Marvel fans as the trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got unveiled, thereby diminishing the anticipations of this film to some extent. Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn who was bitten by a genetically altered spider, returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse. Have a look at what is in store for you.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to arrive at theatres

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will slide into the theaters near you on June 2, 2023.

Cast and Crew of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an animated film is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.

Actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac feature in the film.

About the Trailer

After reuniting with his girlfriend Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man, who resides in Brooklyn city, is spiralled into a Multiverse, wherein he comes across a team of Spider-People who wish to make their existence more valuable. However, in the process of making themselves valuable, these bunch of Spider-People gets themselves involved in some wrongdoings and tune their interests against Spider-Man. Will the original Spider-Man be able to save the world and come out of this nexus?

