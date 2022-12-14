Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer OUT; Know about the 5 key takeaways of this spectacular multiverse
Marvel fans can be thrilled to know that the trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now. Do have a look at what is special about this trailer.
Tuesday ended on a positive note for Marvel fans as the trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got unveiled, thereby diminishing the anticipations of this film to some extent. Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn who was bitten by a genetically altered spider, returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse. Have a look at what is in store for you.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to arrive at theatres
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will slide into the theaters near you on June 2, 2023.
Cast and Crew of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an animated film is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
Actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac feature in the film.
About the Trailer
After reuniting with his girlfriend Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man, who resides in Brooklyn city, is spiralled into a Multiverse, wherein he comes across a team of Spider-People who wish to make their existence more valuable. However, in the process of making themselves valuable, these bunch of Spider-People gets themselves involved in some wrongdoings and tune their interests against Spider-Man. Will the original Spider-Man be able to save the world and come out of this nexus?
Also Read: Andrew Garfield REVEALS why he felt no pressure filming Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland-Tobey Maguire
Spider-Verse: A Look Ahead
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first of a two-part follow-up to Into the Spider-Verse. The second part, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will arrive at the theatres near you on March 29, 2024.
Shameik Moore plays the role of Miles Morales in the film
Yes. You heard it right! Actor Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales while Gwen Stacy’s character will be essayed by actor Hailee Steinfeld.
Covid-19 Pandemic and its impact on the Spider-Verse
Fans can't keep calm! Initially set to premiere in April 2022 at the theatres near you, the film’s release was pushed to October 2022 due to the high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, it got postponed again to 2023. The film is the first part of a two-movie series. While the first part will be released in 2023, the second part will release in 2024.
So save your dates and get ready to enter the world of this Spider-Verse.
Also Read: Did you know Joe Jonas auditioned for The Amazing Spider-Man before Andrew Garfield bagged the role?
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more