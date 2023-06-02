Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: What is in Miles Morales' fate? Ending EXPLAINED

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The five-year wait for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse seems totally worth it. The film ends with an unpredictable twist and a cliff-hanger that justifies the buzz created around the movie by MCU fans.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ends with Miles stuck on Earth-42. He is now with an alternate version of himself, who is also The Prowler. But, too many things happen before this event that need to be unpacked.

Read this article to find out what exactly goes on at the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Ending Explained

In the movie, the supervillain Dr Johnathon Ohnn aka Spot was a former Alchemax scientist who accidentally gave Miles his powers by sending a radioactive spider to his universe (Earth-1610). On the other hand, Miles destroys the collider and saves the multiverse, and in the process, transforms Ohnn’s body into a skin canvas of portals. Ohnn then limits himself to a life of crime and also declares himself as Spider-Man’s nemesis.

In an attempt to increase his power, Spot keeps on jumping between dimensions with a target in his mind. Miles teams up with Gwen and Spider-Man India to stop him. However, Spot succeeds in activating the collider and increasing his powers. It is only then that Miles learns that he is the real anomaly.

Miguel reveals to Miles that he is in fact the real anomaly. He shares that he was not supposed to get bitten and that Peter Parker was not supposed to die. Miles also learned that Peter Parker and Gwen knew about the truth the entire time but decided to keep it from him.

After chasing through Earth 928, Miles manages to use the machine that teleports him back to his own world. Miguel gets angry and sends Gwen back home and they start their search for Miles.

The mystery of Earth-42

When Miles reaches home, he confesses to his mother that he is Spider-Man, however, she has no clue about what he is saying. When his uncle Aaron visits, they both go up to the roof, where Miles is attacked and taken back to Aaron’s apartment. In this universe, Miles’ uncle isn’t the Prowler – he is. On the other hand, his uncle works with him as a sidekick.

As the movie’s end comes close, Miles is seen preparing to use his electric powers to rescue himself from the chains around him, and hopefully get home so he can save his father from the Spot.

