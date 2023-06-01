Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Will the next part have more Spider-People? Here's what we know

The more, the merrier seems to be the theme when it comes to Sony’s Spiderverse. The 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured 6 Spider-people from different universe teaming up and save the Multiverse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is the sequel features even more Spider-People. The film’s writer has revealed if there will be more Spideys in the future or not.

Will more Spider-People be introduced?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s trailer showed us tons of Spider-People in all shapes and sizes, one of them even being a cat. If you’re curious about the possibility of even more Spider-People being introduced in the future, the co-writer and producer of the movie has something to share that might interest you.

Phil Lord said that fans can expect even more Spider-People in the future. Talking on the same, he revealed, “Believe it or not, you thought you’d seen every Spider-person you can imagine, but not every Spider-person we could imagine.” In an interview with Collider, the producer admitted, “We saved several.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, Peter B. Parker, Miguel O’Hara, Jessica Drew, Spider-Man India, and Spider-Punk. Additionally characters like Lady-Spider, Spider-Cop, Bombastic Bag-Man, Werewolf Spider-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Six-Armed Spider-Woman, Retro Gaming Spider-Man, Spider-Monkey, Spider-Man Unlimited, and Mangaverse Spider-Man can be spotted in the movie.

Chris Miller, who is a co-writer, has hinted at the next part Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. He explained, “It means a lot of things. We see a mapped representation of the known Spider-Verse but there are things that can exist outside of that web of life and destiny.”

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; OTT release date, star cast and all you need to know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics. Sean O’Connell, the managing editor of CinemaBlend has described the superhero movie as “an actual work of art and said it lives “one step above a Masterpiece.” He also stated that it might be his favorite movie ever while praising Haile Steinfiled’s performance as Gwen Stacy.

The plot of the movie follows Miles Morales, who is our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the Multiverse, where he will encounter numerous Spider-People. But a sudden turn of events turns Miles against the other Spiders.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reactions Out; Sequel touted as an ‘actual work of art’