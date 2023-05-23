Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse: What makes Pavitr Prabhakar different from others? Director REVEALS

The new Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has evoked immense curiosity among fans. People are already loving Pavitr’s happy go lucky personality from the 30 second video introduction that Sony released. Pavitr seems to be the kind to always be in good spirits, that is, unless you make the mistake of saying “chai tea” in front of him. Director Kemp Powers spoke about the “new guy” and explained what makes him different from the other Spider-People, giving us more insight into the character.

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse director talks about Pavitr Prabhakar

Indian fans are extremely excited to see Pavitr Prabhakar, an Indian superhero in the Spider-Verse. The director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has spoken about the freshly introduced Spiderman. Powers talks about what sets Pavitr apart from other Spider-People, well other than the fact that he doesn’t call Chai, “Chai Tea.” Director Kemp explains, “Pavitr’s powers came through magic, so he is quite different from a lot of other Spider-People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. He actually gained his powers from a mystical shaman.”

He explains that there is one common trait Pavitr shares with the other Spiders. And says, “Like many other Spider-People, he has had to suffer a loss, and in his case, it was his uncle.”

Director Kemp Powers talks about Pavitr Prabhakar’s chirpy personality, “Yet he’s probably one of the most optimistic characters in the movie. He’s definitely a glass half-full kind of guy. He’s Miles’ contemporary, and his happy, positive disposition can probably even rub Miles the wrong way.”

The Spider-Man will be voiced by Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill in Hindi as well as English. The Indian Spider-Man was originally introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book in January 2005.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Trailer Out: Miles Morales escapes from Spider-People across universes

Sony introduces an Indian Spiderman

Pavitr Prabhakar was introduced in a new video, and the Indian Spider-man has already intrigued the audience. The clip shows how effortlessly Pavitr can handle his superhero responsibility as he himself says, “Being Spiderman is easy.”

In the clip, the ‘Mumbattan’ resident shows Gwen and Mile around while poking fun at the infamous traffic of Mumbai. At the end of the clip as he sits down with Miles for a cup of tea, he teaches him a very crucial life lesson: “Chai Tea” means “tea tea” and it is really just called “chai.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer OUT; Know about the 5 key takeaways of this spectacular multiverse