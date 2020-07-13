Spider Man actor Tom Holland has bulked up for new movie Uncharted; Check his TRANSFORMED look

British star Tom Holland showed off his chiselled new avatar for new film Uncharted just days before he resumes shooting. Scroll down to see the actor’s new look.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland took to social media to show off his quarantine body. The 24-year-old shared a picture of his washboard abs in a mirror selfie, this photograph blesses our feeds just days before the actor starts the shoot of his upcoming film Uncharted. He took the selfie from a place which looks like a makeshift gym area. The actor is seen wearing black pants and ditches his shirt to embrace his chiselled abs. "When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it," Holland captioned the shot.

Back in November 2019, it was announced that Tom and Mark Wahlberg will be starring in the upcoming movie Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film is based on the popular video game series of the same name and is based on the original story of Nathan Drake. The film was in development for a long time and finally entered production earlier this year. Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle in pivotal roles. The film is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Uncharted is expected to release in July 2021.

The Uncharted movie started shooting back at the beginning of the year in Berlin and was forced to shut down in mid-March. It's unclear if the production will resume shooting in Berlin or take place elsewhere, but it does seem like things are finally starting to ramp up again for the film. Tom recently also shared on social media that he was undergoing coronavirus tests before he returns back to sets.

Prior to Spiderman and Uncharted, Tom’s acting portfolio includes films like The Impossible, How I Live Now, In The Heart of the Sea and The Lost City of Z. But his big-ticket to Hollywood came with a role as the iconic Spiderman. Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming--which took the superhero back to school. He was back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

