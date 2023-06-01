Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: What to expect from the third animated Miles Morales movie? Find out

The highly anticipated latest installment of Marvel's animation multiverse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to have a grand release. It is a sequel to the blockbuster Marvel project Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For the uninitiated, the first installment in the franchise had earned immense popularity among the masses including the Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature. But what’s next after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Will there be a part? Read on to know more.

What to expect from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Speaking with a magazine, co-director Kemp Powers confirmed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will end “on a bit of a cliffhanger,” ready for next year’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. He said that it is a movie on its own. Powers added, “We hope that it’s a satisfying tee-up for what’s coming in the third film because you want people to be excited about what’s coming next.” According to him, there are a lot of key characters in the film and also it has a story in it that has an arc of its own.

The idea of a cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might have unfinished content. For this, fellow co-director Joaquim Dos Santos has likened the sequel to the greatest follow-ups of all time, The Empires Strikes Back.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is not the end. The third movie in the series is less than a year away. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming next year on March 29. It will continue as well as conclude the adventure started in Across and in 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. For the cast, two members have been confirmed for the third installment of the series - Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and, excitingly Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the second half of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Reports say that it was part of Across the Spider-Verse before the 2021 decision of splitting the movie into two. This movie is the culmination of everything established but unresolved in Across the Spider-Verse. All over the globe, fans of Spider-Man cannot wait for these parts.

