Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to be released this year. Fans are wondering if there will be an after part of it. Check out the below to know more

Written by Arpita Sarkar   |  Updated on Jun 01, 2023   |  02:32 AM IST  |  5.1K
Image credit: YouTube
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: What to expect from the third animated Miles Morales movie? Find out

Key Highlight

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is gearing up for a release.
  • Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is not far away from releasing too.

The highly anticipated latest installment of Marvel's animation multiverse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to have a grand release. It is a sequel to the blockbuster Marvel project Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For the uninitiated, the first installment in the franchise had earned immense popularity among the masses including the Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature. But what’s next after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Will there be a part? Read on to know more. 

What to expect from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Speaking with a magazine, co-director Kemp Powers confirmed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will end “on a bit of a cliffhanger,” ready for next year’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. He said that it is a movie on its own. Powers added, “We hope that it’s a satisfying tee-up for what’s coming in the third film because you want people to be excited about what’s coming next.” According to him, there are a lot of key characters in the film and also it has a story in it that has an arc of its own. 

 

The idea of a cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might have unfinished content. For this, fellow co-director Joaquim Dos Santos has likened the sequel to the greatest follow-ups of all time, The Empires Strikes Back. 

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is not the end. The third movie in the series is less than a year away. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming next year on March 29. It will continue as well as conclude the adventure started in Across and in 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. For the cast, two members have been confirmed for the third installment of the series - Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and, excitingly Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot. 

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the second half of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Reports say that it was part of Across the Spider-Verse before the 2021 decision of splitting the movie into two. This movie is the culmination of everything established but unresolved in Across the Spider-Verse. All over the globe, fans of Spider-Man cannot wait for these parts. 

 

