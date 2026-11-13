Spider Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland’s Film to Re-release on December 4 With 10 Minutes of Additional Footage; REPORT

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the lead role, was released in theatres on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero film is reportedly set to return to theatres ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday, featuring around 10 minutes of additional footage.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release with 10 minutes of additional footage?

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According to a report by Lets Cinema, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to receive a theatrical re-release with 10 minutes of additional footage. Reportedly, the film's listing was spotted on a ticket-booking website, although it was later removed.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the re-release is expected to take place on December 4, 2026. If the reports are accurate, the film will return to theatres just a couple of weeks before Avengers: Doomsday arrives on the big screen. The upcoming Marvel film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026 (December 17 in India).

Following Doctor Strange's spell that erases Peter Parker's existence from everyone's memory, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows him as he continues protecting New York as Spider-Man while staying away from MJ and Ned. Four years later, a series of attacks on Department of Damage Control (DODC) facilities draws him into a mysterious search for something called V-Max. Meanwhile, Peter develops strange new abilities that become increasingly difficult to control.

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His search leads him to Jean Grey, a teenage telepath with a tragic connection to the DODC. As Peter uncovers the truth behind her sister's disappearance, he finds himself caught in a dangerous conflict involving Jean's powers and the agency's hidden secrets.

With the city at risk, Peter must embrace his evolving abilities, help Jean confront her past, and realise that he doesn't have to face every challenge alone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo in key roles. The film received positive reviews from critics.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to expand further with Avengers: Doomsday . The upcoming superhero film will reportedly feature Chris Evans returning to the franchise, while Robert Downey Jr. takes on the role of Doctor Doom.

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