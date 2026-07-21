Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Peter Parker Reunites With MJ and Ned As His Journey Meets Threat Only He Sees

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on July 31, 2026. Directed by Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel has unveiled the final trailer for the friendly neighborhood superhero’s next adventure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

The final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day runs for 2 minutes and 37 seconds. It opens with visuals from the first three films in the franchise before shifting focus to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, as he contemplates his solitary life, staying away from his loved ones, MJ and his best friend, Ned.

Here’s the trailer

With no one remembering Peter Parker, he chooses to keep it that way, believing it is essential to his mission as Spider-Man. However, when a new and seemingly invisible threat emerges, Peter’s heightened Spider-Sense alerts him to a danger that no one else can perceive.

Determined to protect MJ and Ned, Spider-Man reunites with his former allies as he takes on the mysterious threat. Along the way, Peter also confronts Scorpion and comes into conflict with The Hand. The trailer further showcases the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, whose Hulk persona has reverted to the destructive "Savage Hulk."

Tom Holland reprises the title role, while Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo are also part of the ensemble cast.

Additionally, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is expected to make an appearance in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding her role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is intended to be the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), forming part of Phase Six and serving as the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel also recently unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday . Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is set to be the 39th installment in the MCU and features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, with Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers.

The ensemble cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, and several others in key roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. A sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is also in the pipeline.

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