Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer: Tom Holland Comes to Terms With Zendaya’s New Relationship, Reunites With Mark Ruffalo

Ahead of its worldwide premiere on July 31, 2026, the grand reveal of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here. Peter Parker has made his comeback in the coveted suit, but it’s not without consequences. Following his decision in No Way Home, which made everyone else forget his identity, Peter Parker finds himself at a crossroads when he has to learn his new web-ways and realize that all his near and dear ones have now become strangers.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer OUT

The trailer begins with him sitting atop a skyscraper, reminiscing about his past, and then moves to moments when he comes across his best friend, Ned, and his girlfriend, MJ, who have both since forgotten his existence. They come across each other once more, but only he recognizes them and then gets introduced as the fun neighbor.

Meanwhile, MJ is in a relationship with a different man, not knowing how she was in love with Peter Parker once. On the other hand, his own suit undergoes a major transformation, and he is given a comic-accurate red-and-blue fit which he begins to familiarize himself with.

Check out the Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer below:

As Spider-Man, he reunites with Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk (Professor Bruce Banner) and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Moreover, Michael Mando’s Scorpion is seen again. Sadie Sink has long been rumored to play Jean Grey, but the trailer does not confirm so, only showing what seems to be her in a hooded jacket, and once as a tied-up woman. Other new faces joining the film are Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Marvin Jones II.

Previously, the 2021 film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, introduced Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Mans into the MCU realm. This is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s fourth solo film after Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and his seventh Marvel appearance following Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man Brand New Day Teaser Breakdown: 5 Key Details About Tom Holland’s New Suit and MCU Return