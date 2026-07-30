Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spidey

The wait is officially over! Tom Holland has returned as everyone’s favourite neighbourhood superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this fourth instalment in the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise picks up four years after the heartbreaking events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. if you’re also thinking of watching the movie in cinemas, then consider reading these first day, first show fan reviews.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter Review

Early reviews and social media reactions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are already pouring in. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user penned in their review, “Spider-Man Brand New Day - 10/10. This is a beautiful film that explores the complex beginnings of adulthood, and how important it is to keep people close with you. DDC delivers an action-packed film with a lot of heart, that truly shows the meaning of Spider-Man.”

Another one shared their two cents about the superhero film. “#SpiderManBrandNewDay redefines the standard for what an MCU movie should be. Tom Holland gives a career defining performance as Peter Parker and cements himself as the best live action #SpiderMan. Destin Daniel Cretton dazzles in his sophomore with @Marvel. A must see in @Dolby,” a user noted in their review.

A third cinema buff was quick to state, “Really loved #SpiderMan Brand New Day. It’s so joyful and emotional, investigating/celebrating/deconstructing both the character and his power as a symbol. Exciting, emotional and given a fresh spirit by Cretton. Proof that it’s not superhero fatigue, it’s lousy movie fatigue.”

Sharing their review of the film, another one wrote, “What a great movie #Spiderman is, I felt it so different from all the rest, finally a movie that's all the essence of the best superhero in all of history. Of course it's one of the best of the web-slinger and Tom Holland finally made me love his Peter Parker.”

Check out the reviews below:

While the movie centers deeply on Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) emotional core, it boasts an incredible supporting cast including Zendaya as Michelle (MJ), Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk and many others.

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