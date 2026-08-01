Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Jacob Batalon secretly marries fiancée Veronica Leahov; Report

Jacob Batalon, best known for playing Ned Leeds, Peter Parker's loyal best friend in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise, has reportedly tied the knot with his fiancée Veronica Leahov. According to PEOPLE, the couple recently got married in a private ceremony after being together for several years. The pair had announced their engagement in March 2025.

Jacob Batalon secretly marries fiancée Veronica Leahov

The couple kept their wedding under wraps, but several recent appearances hint that they have already exchanged vows. Jacob and Veronica recently attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where the actor was seen wearing gold band on the ring finger of his left hand, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. Veronica also appeared to confirm the marriage by updating her surname on her official website to "Veronica Leahov Batalon."

The engagement announcement had earlier delighted fans, with the couple sharing dreamy photos from Jacob's New York City proposal.

Jacob Batalon’s recent playful remark goes viral

Adding to the buzz, Jacob recently joked about his married life during an interview alongside Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. As the trio discussed their nicknames, the actor quipped, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.” The lighthearted comment gained attention following reports of the couple's wedding.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jacob is currently seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he reprises his role as Ned Leeds alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya. The latest chapter follows Peter Parker as he navigates life alone in a world that no longer remembers him while confronting dangerous new villains. Alongside Holland and Batalon, the film features Zendaya as MJ, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle and The Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Hulk among others.

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