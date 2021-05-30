Spider Man to connect with Venom & Sony’s other MCU films in future? Sony exec teases ‘exciting opportunities’

Sony President Sanford Panitch recently teased some exciting new changes that are in store for their character Spider Man. Scroll down to see what he said.

As the date to Spider-Man: No Way Home inches closer, there are new revelations about the film every now and then! We recently learned that while Spider-Man is currently part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to an agreement between MCU and Disney, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch says that there is a plan to connect the two universes.

In a chat with Variety, Panitch revealed that the studio doesn’t consider their characters to be part of a “Spidey-verse.” “We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse,” he told Variety. “We have a Marvel universe. The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next Venom. You don’t miss Spider-Man.” He added, “It’ll be exciting if they do meet, right?”

Venom starring Tom Hardy which released in 2018 was the first movie in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. And just like the 2018 film, the sequel releasing on September 24 this year is expected to do the same. It’s unclear what Tom Holland‘s future with Spider-Man will be following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. But, Panitch talked about the plans to connect the character to Sony’s universe.

“There actually is a plan,” he said. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.” Panitch was vague when asked about Spider-Man’s future in the MCU. “The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige],” he said. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

