Spider Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland reveals his mother wanted him to take up THIS profession

Spider Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland made a dashing appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. The host of the show, Jimmy Kimmel questioned the actor whether he would ever consider any other profession other than acting. The Avengers: Endgame star Tom Holland revealed how his mother always wanted him to be a carpenter. The Spider Man actor candidly admits that all the folks from his mother's side family are actually all carpenters. Tom Holland further adds that his grandfather also taught him some bits of carpentry when he was young.

The Spider Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland goes on to say that his mother had got him enrolled in a carpentry school in order to get him a degree. The Spies in Disguise star also revealed how he went to the carpentry school, but never really graduated with a degree. The Hollywood actor Tom Holland recently made news when it came to light that he was involved in the negotiation talks between Disney and Sony to keep Spider Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland admits on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show that there was a time when he was old to play a kid, and too young to essay a teenager.

Well, we are more than glad that the Spider Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland chose a career in films and stepped away from carpentry. The fans and film audience across the globe are waiting eagerly to watch the next Spider Man film on the big screen.

