Spider Man: Homecoming: Laura Harrier lauds Marvel for hiring her, Zendaya & not make it about their blackness

In a candid interview, Laura Harrier, who played Peter Parker's love interest, Liz, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, praised Marvel for hiring her and Zendaya in their respective roles and not making it about their blackness. Read below to know more about what the 30-year-old actress had to share on the same.

Spider-Man: Homecoming introduced us to the world of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) point of view. We get to meet Peter's classmates and see him get a love interest in the perfect A-student, Liz (Laura Harrier). Turns out Liz isn't just your average teenager but the daughter of Adrian Toomes aka Vulture (Michael Keaton), who is the main villain of the storyline. On the other hand, we have MJ (Zendaya), the feisty straight-faced teenager, who Parker eventually falls deeply in love with.

With two strong female leads played by POC actors and to normalise their characters rather than prove a point was something that Laura was especially thankful for. In a candid interview with Porter, Harrier confessed, "I thought it was incredible and ground-breaking of Marvel to put us both in those roles and not to make it about our blackness. We were just girls who went to a school in New York and that’s what New York City looks like; films should reflect that. We had the best time making that movie. Zendaya and I are friends now and I’m really grateful for her. Swinging around on those wires was fun!"

However, the 30-year-old actress first thought that Zendaya had gotten her part as she hadn't heard anything for a few weeks post her screen test while it was announced that the Euphoria star had gotten cast in the film. However, her agent reassured her that she was still in the running.

And the rest, as they say, is history!

"Friends I met through work, like Zendaya, Yara [Shahidi], Alycia Debnam-Carey – this would be a lot scarier and more difficult without the good friends I’ve made," Laura shared with Porter in regards to her acting career which she refers to as a "sometimes-strange experience."

