Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Marisa Tomei TEASES Aunt May return in future project

Marisa Tomei who has portrayed the character of Peter Parker's aunt throughout Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise is opening up about a possible future for Aunt May following her tragic death in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Rewrite actress recently revealed her take on a revival in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show.

During her time on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Tomei expressed her delight in returning to the MCU when the talk show host popped the inevitable multiverse question. The actress noted how no one actually knows what Marvel has in store for most characters as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's cameo in the latest spidey release was easily the best-kept secret in Hollywood's history coming in just after the suspense of Ironman's death in Avengers: End Game. Tomei elaborated that she has had difficulty understanding the complicated multiversal theory herself.

Tomei admitted, "But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don't understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I'm like 'And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?'" She then added, "I would love to come back and be a part of that. There's history there, too." Tomei went on and revealed her aspirations for the role, "May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she's a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore," as per Comicbook.

However, in a previous chat with Collider, the actress disclosed that she regretted taking on Aunt May's role as she might get typecasted after playing the character in such a big-budget production which leads her to lament her current situation yet Tomei remarked that she tries to make the most of it.

