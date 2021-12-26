Spider-Man: No Way Home dethrones THIS film to become Sony's highest grossing film ever at US box office

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home has been on a record-breaking streak since its release. The much-anticipated Marvel film was released just in time for the holiday season and is currently raking massive collections globally as it inches closer to the USD 1 billion mark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has also managed to create history with its collection at the US Box Office for Sony.

As per reports, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the US box office with a collection of USD 405.5 million. The film has moved past 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which was Sony's highest-grosser till now with a collection of USD 404.5 million as reported by THR.

The film is also gearing up to reach the USD 1 billion mark globally and is expected to have achieved this feat following Christmas day. One of the biggest highlights of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the film's multiverse storyline that made possible the cameos of other Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the MCU possible.

The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe in lead roles. Directed by Jon Watts, the film concludes Spider-Man's Homecoming trilogy which began in 2017. There have been speculations that there may be another trilogy in the works with Tom Holland returning as the web-slinger although it hasn't been confirmed yet.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home's India box office performance, the film after receiving the widest release for a Hollywood film in the country, has managed to move past the Rs 150 crore mark.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kevin Feige calls India 'one of the greatest movie-making countries'