Spider-Man: No Way Home director had a 'Spider-Man therapy session' with Tom, Andrew and Tobey on set

Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the biggest films of 2021. While Tom Holland returned to reprise his role as the web-slinging superhero for the third time, the actor was also joined by his fellow Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. As the three reunited for an emotional scene in the film, fans couldn't contain their excitement and director Jon Watts recently opened up about the prep for the same in his interview with Variety.

The director spoke about having a word with all the actors together before filming the first scene of Tobey, Andrew and Tom together. Revealing how they went through the script together, Watts told Variety, "I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me. We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off-screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."

While the audience was left emotional and mesmerised watching the three Spider-Men come together, Watts stated that it was no different a case on the set of the film as the crew was watching the shoot like they were watching the movie. The director also spoke about feeling the weight and responsibility of ending the Homecoming franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in theatres on December 16 and managed to become the big film that brought audiences back to theatres amid the pandemic.

