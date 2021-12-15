Spider Man: No Way Home Early Reviews: Critics laud the MCU film for its 'heartfelt and incredibly fun' plot

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of all time and fans cannot wait to witness Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch settle the chaos inside the multiverse through their roles, Peter Parker, MJ and Doctor Strange.

As the movie is slated to release on December 16 in India, the first reviews are here from many critics of different publications. Most of the critics have praised the movie and Jon Watts for his directorial approach. From the action-packed sequences to the return of the old villains, let's check out what the critics had to say about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kate Erbland from IndieWire called the movie "worth it" and said: "The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not always willing to get really risky — particularly in standalone features that will undoubtedly impact the rest of the slate — but No Way Home isn’t scared of throwing down an entirely new gauntlet, with a truly reverential eye to the past, and hoping for a new future worth fighting for. The road to the closing moments of No Way Home — both warm-hearted and heartbreaking — might have hit a few bumps, but the darkness is worth it."

John Defore of The Hollywood Reporter said: "Some of the fan service plays fairly well here; some is unsubtle enough you expect an actor to look into the camera and wink at you after delivering his line. But in the end, No Way Home does use its multiversal mayhem to address the only real problem with the Holland-era webslinger: the Iron Man-ification of the character, in which his already amazing powers keep getting overshadowed by the gadgets given to him by billionaire jerk-hero Tony Stark. This is the least fun of the Watts/Holland pictures by a wide margin (intentionally so, to some extent), but it’s a hell of a lot better than the last Spidey threequel, Sam Raimi’s overstuffed and ill-conceived Spider-Man 3."

Calling the movie "incredibly fun," Mae Abdulbaki of Screen Rant said: "Thanks to Peter finally taking matters into his own hands, No Way Home is able to fly higher than any of the previous Spider-Man entries in the MCU. The film ponders what kind of hero Spider-Man is and who he aspires to be — is he someone who takes ownership over his choices? Does he help people who are in need or does he leave them behind? These questions play heavily into his storyline, adding gravitas to his journey as a hero who is trying to forge a path for himself. No Way Home feels more like a Spider-Man movie. It’s a bit corny yet endearing, heartfelt and incredibly fun — which is as it should be."

Amelia Emberwing from IGN lauded the movie for hitting "all the right notes" and said: Spider-Man: No Way Home hits all the right notes as the MCU's latest entry. Its impact on the universe as a whole, as well as the overall emotional beats, all feel earned. Stellar performances meet what feels like a Saturday morning cartoon rife with all the devastating punches we've come to expect from this sneaky universe. Though it struggles with some tired superhero tropes, everything else about it will leave fans grinning ear-to-ear.

Pete Hammond from Deadline praised Spider-Man: No Way Home for being "one of the year's best movies," and said: Jon Watts once again weaves his own magic on the series and creates, with the help of screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Summers, not just the best pic yet in the Spider-Man series, but truly one of the year’s best movies.

Calling the movie "a clever meta-adventure," Peter Debruge from Variety said: "Audiences who’ve tuned out [of Spider-Man films] along the way will be rewarded for giving this one a shot."

