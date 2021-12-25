Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kevin Feige calls India 'one of the greatest movie-making countries'

When it comes to MCU movies, you can best be guaranteed that half of the thunderous theatre reactions (especially, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok) that you see on the Internet is from Indian theatres, period. Marvel Head Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures Producer Amy Pascal definitely agree to this point as they shared a knowing laugh with me in a candid chat for Pinkvilla to promote the smash hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Read Pinkvilla's review HERE!).

During our conversation, I asked the two workhorses how overwhelmed were they to know just how much India loves Marvel movies, especially Spider-Man, Kevin praised, "Incredibly happy, right?! India is one of the greatest movie-going countries and movie-making countries in the world. So, to make something that... that ginormous audience response to is pretty amazing," while Amy added, "Yeah, and Spider-Man has always been really popular in India as you said, so, we're really excited for you guys to see the movie." [Note: The interview was conducted before Spider-Man: No Way Home's release]

Well, Feige and Pascal will definitely be happy to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home's massive box office collection in India as it's already sped past the Rs 150 crore mark and doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon!

