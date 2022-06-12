Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut to release in theatres on THIS date

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans are in for a treat as the film's extended cut is all set to release in theatres. It has now been confirmed by Marvel studios that an extended cut of the film dubbed as "The More Fun Stuff Version" will be released in theatres on September 2. After becoming the biggest success of 2021, fans can watch Spider-Man on the big screen again.

The announcement for the film's extended cut release was shared by Sony on Twitter along with a video featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who introduced themselves as Spider-Men in the video. Spider-Man: No Way Home became an important film for MCU as it opened up the multiverse and also managed to play high on nostalgia by teaming up the three Spider-Men together.

Not only that, but the film also brought back villains from the franchise’s past into the MCU, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). The "More Fun Stuff" version of the film is sure to give audiences a bigger peek at all the behind-the-scenes moments between Tom, Tobey and Andrew who shot the film's most iconic sequences together.

In a recent interview for Variety, Garfield discussed working on the Spider-Man movie with Zendaya and told, the actress, that it was beyond joyous. The actor also revealed how Maguire and him did not want to step onto Tom's shoes who has been the lead of the ongoing franchise.

