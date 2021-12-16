Spider-Man: No Way Home: Fans call Green Goblin the most 'evil' MCU villain; Rave about Willem Dafoe's act

Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter
Spider-Man: No Way Home fans impressed with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.
Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens in India on December 16. The film has been one of the most-anticipated ones of the year. As Marvel fans flocked to the theatres to catch early morning shows of the film, much like the critics, they too seem to have been blown away by the film which is being touted to be one of the best Spider-Man films. 

Early reviews suggested that the film was a good mix of action and emotion and packed with surprises that are sure to make it an absolute fan favourite. While there's been high praise for Tom Holland's act as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the film, another character who has left fans amazed is also the OG Spider-Man villain from Sam Raimi's films, Green Goblin. It was teased earlier by Tom Holland that Spider-Man gets into a tough fight with Goblin and well it looks like fans have enjoyed that moment. Several netizens also pointed out how Willem Dafoe's act was beyond terrifying and even better than what we saw nearly two decades ago. 

