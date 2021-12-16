Spider-Man: No Way Home: Fans call Green Goblin the most 'evil' MCU villain; Rave about Willem Dafoe's act

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens in India on December 16. The film has been one of the most-anticipated ones of the year. As Marvel fans flocked to the theatres to catch early morning shows of the film, much like the critics, they too seem to have been blown away by the film which is being touted to be one of the best Spider-Man films.

Early reviews suggested that the film was a good mix of action and emotion and packed with surprises that are sure to make it an absolute fan favourite. While there's been high praise for Tom Holland's act as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the film, another character who has left fans amazed is also the OG Spider-Man villain from Sam Raimi's films, Green Goblin. It was teased earlier by Tom Holland that Spider-Man gets into a tough fight with Goblin and well it looks like fans have enjoyed that moment. Several netizens also pointed out how Willem Dafoe's act was beyond terrifying and even better than what we saw nearly two decades ago.

I've seen the Spider-man, and wow, Willem Dafoe is just absolutely astounding — Sorren (@Sorren101) December 16, 2021

Willem Dafoe was born to play green goblin — jacques (@jwalton123) December 16, 2021

Willem Dafoe took me down a nostalgic memory lane that I didn’t know existed — Sattissh (@HerSakai) December 16, 2021

Willem Dafoe is to Spiderman what Christian Bale is to Batman now. Hall of Fame. Character defining. Made a role that previously existed bend to his interpretation. What a guy. What an actor. — Scully (@isthatscully) December 16, 2021

Willem Dafoe performance was remarkable, at the age of 65 as well there’s no doubt he is the best Spider-Man villain#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/q28Tb1kyxm — Aqib (@ThatGuyQib) December 16, 2021

Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s greatest and most menacing villain. Willem Dafoe is gonna kill this role AGAIN! — Trizz (@TrizzFilmz) December 16, 2021

green goblin is my favorite character in negative shade from any spiderman film. — suhail (@kaypakka) December 16, 2021

Green goblin might be the best villain ever — (@sammyb_emb) December 16, 2021

