Spider Man: No Way Home: Fans make FUNNY 'no spoiler' memes as the movie trends on Twitter

With Spider-Man: No Way Home's release on December 16, fans have decided to make sure that there aren't any spoilers lurking on Twitter and other social media platforms. Maintaining so, some fans have taken to Twitter to post hilarious "no spoiler" memes while asking fans to avoid sharing them with others.

Some fans have even taken to sharing funny posts on "spoilers without context" which has made other fans laugh their hearts out. The entire debate regarding whether the other Spider-Men including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are present in the movie have kept fans scrolling through Twitter posts day in and night! However, now that the movie has been released, MCU and Spider-Man nerds have urged the ones who have already seen the movie to keep mum regarding the cameos, if there are any. Overall, Twitter has been chaotic since Spider-Man: No Way Home has released but fans are having fun nonetheless!

For those unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Spiderman alongside Zendaya as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The movie has been directed by Jon Watts and has Alfred Molina as Dr Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Willem Dafoe and the Green Goblin.

Check out some of the "no spoiler" posts from fans below:

Try to avoid Spiderman: No way home spoiler pic.twitter.com/Funtjur4Ca — Harith Kane (@harithhhadi) December 16, 2021

me: "i'm going to avoid spiderman no way home spoilers"



also me scrolling through the no way home hashtag: pic.twitter.com/gXgJ7LjHMC — skyee ! (@SKYETANO) December 14, 2021

gonna try to avoid all spoilers from spider man no way home on my tl pic.twitter.com/Zd8C1UZQBX — r o m z ):) (@bicycIeforJ00N) December 16, 2021

not coming across spider-man no way home spoilers is legit in the hands of god i have no idea how i haven’t seen a single one and i prefer to keep it that way — za (@hamzsa_) December 16, 2021

In other news, fans have also been commenting on the villains and have hailed Green Goblin in their posts. What do you think of Spider-Man: No Way Home memes on Twitter and fans reactions to the movie? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Fans call Green Goblin the most 'evil' MCU villain; Rave about Willem Dafoe's act