Spider-Man: No Way Home: Fans PREDICT the moment Andrew Garfield may turn up in MCU after new trailer

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer
Spider-Man No Way Home starring Tom Holland releases on December 17.
The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on November 17 and it has certainly upped the excitement for the Marvel film. With almost a month until its release, the Tom Holland starrer has been generating fan theories from the time of its announcement and they seem to have gotten stronger with the new trailer. After reported leaked images from the film had hit the internet, fans assumed that the second trailer of the film would give a peek at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men making a possible cameo in the film.

While the second trailer gave a bigger look at the multiverse villains, neither Maguire nor Garfield was seen in the trailer. Although fans who have been left mighty impressed with the new promo, couldn't help but speculate the moment that Andrew's Spider-Man may show up in the upcoming film. A parallel was observed between a scene from Garfield's Spider-Man film and No Way Home and many believe that Holland's MJ who is seen falling off a building in the new trailer may be rescued by a Spider-Man that is not Tom Holland. The new trailer has once again given birth to multiple fan theories, here's a look at a few of them.

Check out fan reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home's second trailer here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man along with Zendaya as MJ. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marissa Tomei, Alfred Molina, J.K Simmons among others. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is all set to release in theatres on December 17, 2021. 

