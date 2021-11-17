Spider-Man: No Way Home: Fans PREDICT the moment Andrew Garfield may turn up in MCU after new trailer

The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on November 17 and it has certainly upped the excitement for the Marvel film. With almost a month until its release, the Tom Holland starrer has been generating fan theories from the time of its announcement and they seem to have gotten stronger with the new trailer. After reported leaked images from the film had hit the internet, fans assumed that the second trailer of the film would give a peek at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men making a possible cameo in the film.

While the second trailer gave a bigger look at the multiverse villains, neither Maguire nor Garfield was seen in the trailer. Although fans who have been left mighty impressed with the new promo, couldn't help but speculate the moment that Andrew's Spider-Man may show up in the upcoming film. A parallel was observed between a scene from Garfield's Spider-Man film and No Way Home and many believe that Holland's MJ who is seen falling off a building in the new trailer may be rescued by a Spider-Man that is not Tom Holland. The new trailer has once again given birth to multiple fan theories, here's a look at a few of them.

Check out fan reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home's second trailer here:

We'd be very disappointed If they didn't continue the scene like , MJ falling from the bridge and Andrew Garfield's spiderman saves her #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer — (@oye_aashi) November 17, 2021

Seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland simultaneously as Spiderman could end up being the biggest moment in superhero movie history. Can't wait.#SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome — Saket (@NoDarkSarkasm) November 17, 2021

I am absolutely positive that isn’t Tom Holland’s Spidey saving Zendaya as MJ.



My prediction:



That’s Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. After he saves MJ, he references his own love arc and similar situation with Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone. #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/CDBwARVqDh — Joakim Gomez (@JoakimGomez) November 17, 2021

would be amazing if andrew garfield’s spiderman saved MJ so that tom holland’s spiderman doesn’t have to suffer like his did — mais (@maisium) November 17, 2021

SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME PREDICTION.



Andrew Garfield's Spiderman is the one to save MJ from falling. That's when he'll first show up in the movie.

— Christien (@chenbarredo16) November 17, 2021

Yeah Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are defo in the new Spiderman movie, the scene where MJ is falling is the exact replica of the one where Gwen Stacey falls to her death in The Amazing Spiderman



I am ready — Tarek Tamo Third Account (@TarekTamo91) November 17, 2021

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to be in the movie for 45 seconds, collectively, as the villains from their universes get pulled into the MCU, and people are going to be so mad. — Steven Baucom (@Steven_Baucom) November 17, 2021

After watching #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer there is absolutely no way that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire won’t be in this film!! — Alice (@alicebridges___) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man along with Zendaya as MJ. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marissa Tomei, Alfred Molina, J.K Simmons among others. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is all set to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

