Spider-Man: No Way Home gets a MASSIVE release in India; Records widest screen count for a Hollywood film

Not only is Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing a day prior to the US in India, but it has also managed to bag the widest release in the country for any Hollywood film ever. There's no denying that Marvel films have a huge fan base in India and hence the most-anticipated film of the year will be playing in 3264 screens across the country.

According to reports, the Tom Holland starrer which is releasing in four languages in theatres, namely Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, has managed to beat the screen count that was previously received by films such as Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War which was released in nearly 2500+ screens.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like the film is set to make a record-breaking box office collection as well given the buzz surrounding the film. In terms of the box office performances of previous Spider-Man films, it won't be surprising if the new one gets an equally warm welcome from the Indian audiences.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will certainly prove to be a tough competitor to upcoming Bollywood films such as 83 among others given that it is already dominating with a huge screen count and will possibly continue to perform well over the holiday season.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and has Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man along with Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalan as Ned and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Although the true highlight of the film remains its multiverse cast including actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx who return as MCU villains Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro.

