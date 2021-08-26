Spider Man: No Way Home has already beaten THIS record set by Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be already on its way to break records ahead of its release. The Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer recently released its first trailer and it managed to rake over 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours, thus beating Avengers: Endgame's record which had garnered 289 million views.

There's no doubt that No Way Home trailer was one of the most-anticipated ones when it comes to Marvel films considering how fans had been urging the studios for a long time. The first trailer of the upcoming film promised an epic entry into the multiverse and drove fans crazy with the return of characters such as Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius.

The trailer showcased Tom Holland's Peter Parker seeking help from Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to cast a spell that could erase people from knowing his identity as Spider-Man. What in turn happens is the opening up of a multiverse as Spider-Man is forced to come face to face with not one but several other of his enemies. Apart from Otto, the superhero is also expected to face The Green Goblin and Electro in the film.

Not to mention how fans were excited to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Mans also make a cameo in the film and were eagerly looking for any easter eggs which could hint at the same.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer became such a huge rage that as per Deadline, it also doubled the views of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which had garnered 135 million views in a 24-hour period.

