Spider Man No Way Home: Marvel DROPS much awaited poster featuring Tom Holland & Benedict Cumberbatch

Marvel has recently released the highly-anticipated poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home and revealed that the trailer for the movie will be released tomorrow, November 16. The poster features Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

In the new movie, fans can expect a close companionship between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange as the first trailer showed how Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will tamper with the multiverse and probably cast a spell on the entire world so that they forget about Holland's Peter Parker being Spider-Man. However, with the now unbalanced stability of space and time, old supervillains will be back, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro (Jamie Foxx).

The poster shows Doctor and Spidey in action and the events of the movie will be a follow up after the Avengers saved the world in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While fans are very excited to watch the new trailer tomorrow, there were rumours about the previous actors who portrayed the superhero before Holland will be back. Nothing can be confirmed of the same as yet, but some Spider-Man enthusiasts claimed that some leaked images suggest Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's return, however, Garfield has denied the same.

Marvel hasn't announced any other cameo yet, and we can expect many revelations from the trailer tomorrow. As for now, the cast includes, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Harry Holland, and Marisa Tomei, among others.

