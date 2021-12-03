Spider Man: No Way Home: Marvel unveils brand new character posters for Doc Ock, Electro, and Green Goblin

Spider-Man: No Way Home has unveiled brand new character posters for Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Each of the three supervillains has been slated to return as Spider-Man's enemies in MCU's upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The character posters also have Spider-Man's back in each of them, and many fans are still of the opinion that this implies three different Spider-Men including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland will grace our screens. However, Garfield has time and again noted that he is not returning for No Way Home, and he wants to convey the same to his fans! But, many Spider-Man enthusiasts are of the opinion that Maguire and Garfield will return to support Holland in No Way Home.

As for the character posters, Green Goblin can be seen in his body armour while holding an orange bomb in his hand. This time, Jamie Foxx's entire face is exposed since his costume seems to have been updated. Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus steals the show as he can be seen in his regular oversized brown coat in order to hide his mechanical hands. However, each of these tentacles has red light coming out of them.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing in India a day before its worldwide release. Fans in India can witness the movie on December 16 while it's releasing on December 17 worldwide. The movie comprises Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Harry Holland, Marissa Tomei, Benedict Wong and Jacob Batalon, among others.

Take a look at the brand new posters below:

