Spider-Man: No Way Home: Netizens believe LEAKED images confirm major spoilers about the film's cameos

Spider Man: No Way Home is one Marvel movie that has every Marvel fan waiting for it in anticipation. The film will open up the multiverse and after the first trailer of the film hinted at some major comebacks including that of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, fans are now waiting to see which other cameos the film consists of, particularly if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men will also feature in the film,

Considering how strict Marvel is when it comes to revealing spoilers, Spider-Man: No Way Home is one film that has been kept under the wraps right from its beginning. Although it seems the movie recently faced a major leak and some new images that have made their way to the social media may now be confirming a few speculations. Netizens have been sharing alleged leaked images from the film that appear to show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It's still being debated whether these images are authentic.

This is not the first time that Spider-Man: No Way Home has had to deal with a leak. Previously, the film's trailer was leaked ahead of its official schedule and the studio had to eventually release the official trailer of the film.

Recently, a brand new poster of the upcoming film was released which also gave us a glimpse of the Green Goblin. Sharing the poster, the film's lead star Tom Holland teased fans about how incredible the movie is going to be saying, "This movie is gonna blow your minds. Trust me !"

Spider Man: No Way Home is all set to release in India on December 17, 2021.

How excited are you to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield OPENS UP about his Spider Man experience: I went from being a naive boy to growing up