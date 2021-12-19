Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal asked Tom Holland and Zendaya to 'try not to' date

By now, it is common knowledge for Spider-Man fans that their Peter Parker and MJ have been romantically involved with each other. Although none of them discusses it at great length, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating each other for a long time now, and producer Amy Pascal has just revealed what she had advised to the young couple.

During an interview with The New York Times, Pascal opened up on the active romance between Holland and Zendaya and spilled the beans on how she didn't approve of it at all. Pascal seemed to have done her bit on making the youngsters aware of the consequences of dating a co-star! “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there...just don’t. Try not to,” she recalled, referring to them being together as a couple.

The producer also noted that she gave the same advice to The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they were being cast in the roles of Peter Parker and MJ for the first time. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know?,” the producer told The New York Times, revealing that despite her strong suggestion and advice to them, all the four stars, Holland, Zendaya, Garfield and Stone "ignored" her.

