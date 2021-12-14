Spider-Man: No Way Home; Release date, cast, runtime and ticket bookings in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to bring our favourite neighbourhood superhero back and Tom Holland is all set to reprise his role as the lovable superhero again. The most-anticipated Marvel film hits the theatres on December 16 as it takes fans on the multiverse journey as Holland's Peter Parker fights off old villains from the multiverse.

Ever since the first teaser of Spider-Man: No Way Home released, it has been a film that MCU fans have been eagerly looking forward to and have even based several theories related to the same. The film will not only have Holland reprise his role as Spider-Man, but also Zendaya returns as his love interest MJ. Ahead of the film's release though, we give you all the details regarding the upcoming release including when it releases in India and what other languages apart from English the film will be available in.

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release in India on Thursday, December 16. The film will be released in Indian theatres in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film will be released in 2D, IMAX 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, 3D Screen X, and 4DX 3D formats.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket booking

Considering there is a massive hype for this film, the advance bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home commenced on Sunday, December 12. The tickets are available for booking for the release day as well as the weekend after on official websites of cinemas such as PVR, INOX, Cinépolis. The ticket sales are also available online on platforms such as BookMyShow and Paytm.

Spider-Man: No Way Home runtime

As you head to the theatres to experience the exciting multiverse journey, we bet you are curious to find out the runtime of the new Marvel film. It has been reported that the film is nearly 148 minutes (2 hours, 28 minutes) long.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon in lead roles. Among other returning characters from the franchise are Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan and also Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt, May Parker. Among the multiverse villains, the film will have Alfred Molina returning as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films. Also reprising his role as The Amazing Spider-Man baddie is Jamie Foxx who will appear as Max Dillon/ Electro in the film. Other supporting cast members such as J. K. Simmons as the host of TheDailyBugle.net J. Jonah Jameson and Benedict Wong as Wong, Doctor Strange's mentor and friend will also be in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home promos and trailers

The upcoming MCU film's trailers and teasers have given us a glimpse of the basic plot of the film which involves Tom Holland's Peter Parker seeking Doctor Strange's help to cast a spell that could erase public memory of his identity as Spider-Man since it was revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Although, Doctor Strange's spell seems to make a bigger impact than expected as it ends up opening the multiverse as villains from other universes come back looking for Spider-Man.

Have you booked your tickets yet to catch Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the comments below.

