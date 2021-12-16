Spider-Man: No Way Home Release LIVE Updates: Marvel film ENSURES a successful opening at Box Office in India
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe aka Green Goblin has opened up on having one condition for returning to the Spiderverse. The actor, 66, has revealed that he wanted to participate in the action-packed sequences himself and didn't want only the CGI to take care of it all.
Many fans have taken to Twitter to hail Dafoe for his incredible performance as the supervillain and called him the best in the movie.
Yes, you read that right! Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading for a 30 crore opening at the Box Office in India. As the movie was released on December 16 in the country, fans have gone gaga over the Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya starrer. Cinema Halls recorded huge crowds since morning and the craze hasn't died down as yet. Now, it can be noted that the opening day for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been big in India, to say the least.
Fans have taken to Twitter to share some hilarious "no spoiler" memes while Spider-Man: No Way Home trends in India. The lead cast has also warned fans against spoilers and urged them to not post anything that reveals the important parts of the plot at any cost. However, now MCU and Spider-Man nerds have taken to the social media platforms to post some funny memes in order to avoid any spoiler-related post!
Check out a fan's tweet on 'no spoilers':
Try to avoid Spiderman: No way home spoiler pic.twitter.com/Funtjur4Ca
After watching Spider-Man: No Way Home which released in theatres on December 16 in India, netizens are now discussing who was the most badass multiverse villain and they can't find a better answer than Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.
Check out a fan's reaction here:
Willem Defoe’s green goblin will always be the best Spider-Man villain
Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens in India on December 16. The Marvel film has managed to score a massive screen count of 3264 across the country. The film will be available to watch in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages.
If you have been confused about what timelines both the new Marvel projects take place in, eagle-eyed fans have now found the answer. According to Hawkeye's fifth episode, the show takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Check out a fan tweet about here:
Ok do marvel timeline:
In the new episode of Hawkeye they say that they want to see the new and improved Statue of Liberty:
Based off the trailer from NWH they were upgrading it so that does place Hawkeye in 2024 not 2023 like NWH
After completing his Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland is showing interest in developing more Spider-Man content and even mentioned that he would love to see a project with younger actors starring in a prequel short film about Peter Parker, Ned and MJ.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Marisa Tomei aka Spider-Man: No Way Home's Aunt May called playing her character a 'double-edged' sword and also spoke about the scene with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock making a cameo in the film.
Watch Marisa Tomei's interview here:
#MarisaTomei dishes on Charlie Cox's EPIC #Daredevil cameo in #SpiderManNowWayHome #TomHolland #Zendaya #Spidermanhttps://t.co/ZCDKPbBvwR pic.twitter.com/YTOIsyMgkT
Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the world premiere event of the film, the actor sent out a special message to fans asking them to not reveal any spoilers to their friends, just like he won't be doing the same.
Take a look at Benedict Cumberbatch's video here:
Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange himself) has an important message for the fans from the #SpiderManNoWayHome World Premiere! pic.twitter.com/8gBGQvx4YD
Tom Holland has been playing the role of Spider-Man since the past six years and the actor in his recent interview with People mentioned how he would like to take break from acting. Holland added that he would want to focus on other things such as starting a family.
It's Spider-Man: No Way Home release day and hence a reminder for fans from the lead stars of the Marvel film is here to not give away any spoilers. Watch what Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx have to say.
Check out the No Spoilers warning here:
Zendaya took to Instagram to give a sweet tribute to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland along with a message where she called him "My Spider-Man" and dropped a cute childhood snap of him.
Check out Zendaya's post here:
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Marvel Head Kevin Feige and Sony Producer Amy Pascal addressed the biggest speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Without spoiling anything, take a look at what the duo said.
Check out the full interview here:
#KevinFeige, #AmyPascal on India, #Venom Crossover, #IronMan Influence I #SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/1JlUGS5RJl pic.twitter.com/tblT7S6wpR
Spider-Man: No Way Home is being touted to be an exciting and emotional watch by critics. From the film's performances including Tom Holland and Zendaya to the action sequences, Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed to impress on all counts.
The day is finally here as Marvel's biggest film of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres today. Before you hop to screens, don't miss out on reading Pinkvilla's review of the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer.
Take a look:
#SpiderManNoWayHome Review: #TomHolland BREAKS the #SpiderMan 3 curse with an emotional 'goodbye, hello'https://t.co/7o7BSTZROd
