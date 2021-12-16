Live

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release LIVE Updates: Marvel film ENSURES a successful opening at Box Office in India

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Dec 17, 2021 02:14 AM IST  |  399.3K
 
 
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch releases on December 16.
Highlights
December 16, 2021, 09:12 pm IST
Willem Dafoe reveals he wanted to participate in every Green Goblin action scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe aka Green Goblin has opened up on having one condition for returning to the Spiderverse. The actor, 66, has revealed that he wanted to participate in the action-packed sequences himself and didn't want only the CGI to take care of it all.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to hail Dafoe for his incredible performance as the supervillain and called him the best in the movie.

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 07:01 pm IST
Spider Man: No Way Home HEADING for 30 crores opening at Box Office in India

Yes, you read that right! Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading for a 30 crore opening at the Box Office in India. As the movie was released on December 16 in the country, fans have gone gaga over the Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya starrer. Cinema Halls recorded huge crowds since morning and the craze hasn't died down as yet. Now, it can be noted that the opening day for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been big in India, to say the least.

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 05:56 pm IST
Fans make hilarious 'no spoiler' memes as Spider-Man: No Way Home trends on Twitter

Fans have taken to Twitter to share some hilarious "no spoiler" memes while Spider-Man: No Way Home trends in India. The lead cast has also warned fans against spoilers and urged them to not post anything that reveals the important parts of the plot at any cost. However, now MCU and Spider-Man nerds have taken to the social media platforms to post some funny memes in order to avoid any spoiler-related post!

Check out a fan's tweet on 'no spoilers':

 

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 04:26 pm IST
Fans declare Green Goblin as 'best' MCU villain after Spider-Man: No Way Home

After watching Spider-Man: No Way Home which released in theatres on December 16 in India, netizens are now discussing who was the most badass multiverse villain and they can't find a better answer than Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. 

Check out a fan's reaction here:

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 02:47 pm IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home gets widest release for a Hollywood film in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens in India on December 16. The Marvel film has managed to score a massive screen count of 3264 across the country. The film will be available to watch in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 02:12 pm IST
Fans spot Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter egg in Hawkeye Ep 5

If you have been confused about what timelines both the new Marvel projects take place in, eagle-eyed fans have now found the answer. According to Hawkeye's fifth episode, the show takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

Check out a fan tweet about here:

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 01:39 pm IST
Tom Holland teases a prequel short film with Ned and MJ's characters

After completing his Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland is showing interest in developing more Spider-Man content and even mentioned that he would love to see a project with younger actors starring in a prequel short film about Peter Parker, Ned and MJ. 

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
Marisa Tomei reveals deets about Charlie Cox's Daredevil cameo in the film

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Marisa Tomei aka Spider-Man: No Way Home's Aunt May called playing her character a 'double-edged' sword and also spoke about the scene with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock making a cameo in the film. 

Watch Marisa Tomei's interview here:

December 16, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange sends a special message to fans

Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the world premiere event of the film, the actor sent out a special message to fans asking them to not reveal any spoilers to their friends, just like he won't be doing the same. 

Take a look at Benedict Cumberbatch's video here: 

December 16, 2021, 11:06 am IST
Tom Holland on taking an acting break after Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland has been playing the role of Spider-Man since the past six years and the actor in his recent interview with People mentioned how he would like to take break from acting. Holland added that he would want to focus on other things such as starting a family. 

 

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jamie Foxx make a 'No Spoilers' request

It's Spider-Man: No Way Home release day and hence a reminder for fans from the lead stars of the Marvel film is here to not give away any spoilers. Watch what Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx have to say. 

Check out the No Spoilers warning here:

December 16, 2021, 09:43 am IST
Zendaya drops a sweet appreciation post for Tom Holland on release day

Zendaya took to Instagram to give a sweet tribute to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland along with a message where she called him "My Spider-Man" and dropped a cute childhood snap of him. 

Check out Zendaya's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 08:36 am IST
Marvel Head Kevin Feige on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield cameo rumours

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Marvel Head Kevin Feige and Sony Producer Amy Pascal addressed the biggest speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Without spoiling anything, take a look at what the duo said. 

Check out the full interview here:

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 07:48 am IST
Critics give a thumbs-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is being touted to be an exciting and emotional watch by critics. From the film's performances including Tom Holland and Zendaya to the action sequences, Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed to impress on all counts.

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 07:23 am IST
Tom Holland's Homecoming trilogy gets the perfect goodbye

The day is finally here as Marvel's biggest film of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres today. Before you hop to screens, don't miss out on reading Pinkvilla's review of the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer.

Take a look:

Read Full Article