Spider-Man: No Way Home Release LIVE Updates: Marvel film ENSURES a successful opening at Box Office in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe aka Green Goblin has opened up on having one condition for returning to the Spiderverse. The actor, 66, has revealed that he wanted to participate in the action-packed sequences himself and didn't want only the CGI to take care of it all.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to hail Dafoe for his incredible performance as the supervillain and called him the best in the movie.