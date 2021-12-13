Spider Man: No Way Home: Sony hilariously trolls eagle eyed fans with a wholesome message; See

Spider-Man: No Way Home's official Twitter account has hilariously trolled eagle-eyed fans and their fan theories regarding characters and supposed leaked images. The official social media platform of the movie has recently shared a stunning picture of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) but there's a catch!

Captioning it as, "Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk!" the social media handle tried to hype up the audience for the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is releasing on December 16 in India and December 17 in other parts of the world. However, in the picture, as the handle has marked a red area where they have asked fans to zoom in, a very wholesome message displays once fans do the same! The message says, "Hope you're having a good day!"

Take a look at the promotional post:

Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IoB9qV9z3A — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 12, 2021

From its first trailer launch to the promotional events, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been going through a series of speculations that prove that fans are waiting eagerly for the movie to release. Many had also been of the opinion that the previous Spidermen, including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, would join Tom Holland for this stint, but Garfield has strictly denied the rumours time and again. However, different fan theories have also spoken about several other storylines related to other characters, which fans only hope come true.

Sony and the makers, however, have not confirmed any of the speculations, including the alleged leaked pictures of Andrew Garfield from the Spider-Man: No Way Home sets. It would be interesting to note what ultimately happens and whether the movie pans out as per the audience's expectations.

