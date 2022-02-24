Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Promo: Watch Tom Holland, Tobey & Andrew's bloopers in the BTS clip

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the biggest films of the year and its massive highlight has been the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in it. After Marvel released a photo of the three Spider-Man actors recreating the popular comic book meme featuring the superheroes, a special features promo was also released by the studio featuring their BTS moments.

The special features trailer was released ahead of its home video release and it reveals that fans will be getting 80 minutes of new content to watch featuring Holland, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and also the rest of the cast including actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

The trailer captures some amazing BTS moments from filming where Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire can be seen goofing off on the set. The special feature will also consist of interviews and a technical look of all the movie magic that went into the making of the MCU film.

Check out the promo here:

After the theatrical release of the film and its massive box office success, there have been several on-set stories that have been revealed by the film's cast in their interviews. Especially, Holland, Maguire and Garfield have spoken extensively about their experience of working on this film and how it created a "brotherhood" of sorts among them.

The special feature will capture some interesting bits from the filming of the biggest MCU film to have been released recently and it includes anecdotes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit digital sales and rental platforms like Vudu and iTunes on March 22. Sony Pictures also announced that the film is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on April 11.

