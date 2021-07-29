Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland gazes at his dog in a CUTE candid click; SEE PIC

Tom Holland decided to bless our feed with an all-new picture of himself along with his cute dog. In the photo shared by Holland, the actor can be seen gazing at his furry friend in a much pensive look as though the two are in conversation about something important. While fans have been going gaga over this weekday treat that Tom shared, they couldn't help but flood his comments section with only one question and as you can guess it has a relation to Marvel.

MCU fans have been eagerly waiting to see the trailer of Holland's upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home and while they expected it to drop on Tom's birthday which was on June 1, they met with disappointment. In relation to Tom's new photo which the actor shared without a caption, several fans commented asking the 25-year-old actor if he was asking his dog when they should be dropping the much-awaited trailer.

Check out Tom Holland's post here:

Apart from Spider-Man, Holland recently has also been in the headlines for his personal life as he seemingly confirmed his romance with MCU co-star Zendaya with whom he was caught indulging in a steamy kiss during the fourth of July weekend. The duo was also spotted heading out for a dinner date during the same weekend. While the two haven't been spotted after that, fans are hoping with the arrival of Spide-Man's latest film, the duo will be seen together much more as they promote the film.

Although, there's still a long wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home's release considering it has been slated for a December 2021 date.

ALSO READ: Zendaya on reunion with Tom Holland & Spider-Man: No Way Home cast: It's special to have grown up all together