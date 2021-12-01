Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland looks back at ‘amazing advice’ he received from Elizabeth Olsen

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland recently opened up about getting some useful advice from his Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen. Talking to GQ for a recent interview, the young MCU superhero said: "I actually learned this from Elizabeth Olsen. She gave me an amazing piece of advice: 'No' is a full sentence. 'No' is enough."

Diving deep into the advice and why it meant so much to him, the star added that he is "an impossible people pleaser" who does everything in his power for people to like him. While it's a lovely quality, Tom admitted it isn't the best when it comes to his work life to the point of burnout. The star also mentioned an incident in which he threw up after a press conference.

"I was under a lot of pressure to finish the day's work. That was the first time I was really like, 'No, I'm done now. I've given you everything.'" Since then, Holland has continued to stand up for himself over time. Holland also added how he told director Jon Watts that a scene was "wrong," which resulted in them rewriting the scene and improving it. Talking about a similar theory, the actor previously told Esquire that he put his foot down when he was asked to wear a wig for the filming of the MCU film which marks his sixth appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU.

If you didn't know, Olsen on her part is known for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the MCU and has many times reiterated that she picked up this advice from her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland & Zendaya make a dazzling appearance at Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony; PICS