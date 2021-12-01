Spider Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says Zendaya's fashion sense is 'unreal' and 'amazing'

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland has recently gushed over Zendaya's unique sense of style and opened up on how he feels about her fashion. During an appearance on the French talk show Quotidien, via ET Canada, the actor looked back at some of Zendaya's iconic fashion moments and revealed what he thinks of them.

"It's unreal though, it's amazing," Holland said, as he opened up on some of the photos of Zendaya. Opening up further, the actor also stated that Zendaya's friend and stylist Law Roach has been "slowly sort of breaking me out of my shell" as he revealed that some of his fashion choices have changed. Holland said that he has become "more and more comfortable" in carrying off certain styles that he didn't before.

This isn't the first time that Tom Holland lauded Zendaya for her incredible fashion sense. The actor takes to his social media platform time and again to gush about Zendaya's iconic looks. Holland took to appreciating the actress for her look during the Dune premiere, and he even gushed about her CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 look. "Naaa stop it. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this," Holland had penned.

The two will share screen in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, where they'll reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ. The movie is scheduled to release on December 16 in India.

What do you think of Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘incredible’ as he gushes over her red carpet look from CFDA Fashion Awards