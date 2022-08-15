Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland takes a break from social media: I spiral when I read things about me

Tom Holland is ready to take another social media break. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has previously paused his promotions on the platform to take a breather and it seems the time is here again as the actor took to Instagram to announce that he will be taking a step back from the madness as he is set to delete Instagram and Twitter from his phone for the sake of his mental health.

The 26-year-old actor shared his worries with fans in a video clip as he said, "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he then continued, "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state." The actor then further talked about a bunch of helpful apps from the charity stem4 which is a collective that he works with via his The Brothers Trust organization. He encouraged his fans to both the stem4 and The Brothers Trust org. websites. The organisation is looked after Tom and his three younger brothers.

Holland started his statement by revealing that he had tried to record the video multiple time but just could not get through it, per Comicbook, "Hi guys, so I've been trying to make this do an hour now, and for someone that has spent the last 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting, I cannot seem to say what I need to say without 'umming' and 'arring' every five minutes. So I'm going to try again." He went on, "So I have taken a break from social media for my mental health." After citing his reasons, Tom concluded, "I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

