Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland's buffed up, shirtless 'post workout' photo is HOTNESS personified

Tom Holland has been the talk of the town since Spiderman: No Way Home was released. The Marvel hero, yet again, sent fans into a frenzy as he was snapped with his good buddy, Oliver Trevena. Trevena posted a photo of him on Instagram standing next to the British actor, who is shirtless as he flaunts all he's got in front of a boxing ring.

In the caption of the post, Travena joked about having had a hard time training with a superhero and wrote, "WARNING Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse". He also embellished his post with "now put your shirt on spiderman" and "spiderman no way home" hashtags. Tom Holland fans rushed to the comments section and hailed the actor and his bulging muscles, left right and centre. While one fan wrote "stop that right now," others commented in similar tones of "Thank you for this, our daily HEART ATTACK" and "Is he even allowed to be that hot?!?!?"

Check out Tom Holland's shirtless post HERE:

On the work front, Tom has been on a roll as the new addition to the Spiderman franchise broke many records and even became the 8th highest-grossing movie at the global box office. The Cherry actor is also slated to star in multiple upcoming movies. One of which is Uncharted, a video-game film adaptation coming out on February 11, 2022. He has also been attached to the buzz around the untitled Fred Astaire biopic, though nothing is yet set in stone in regards to the cast of the movie.

