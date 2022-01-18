Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe fantasizes epic 'Joker imposter' idea with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Willem Dafoe, recently, made it to the headlines as his iconic character of Green Goblin was revived in the new Marvel superhit movie, Spiderman: No Way Home. The Academy Award nominee has been lauded for many of his performances, but fans can't seem to get enough of him as Norman Osborn. His portrayal of the character is nothing short of perfection, to say the least.

In a chat with GQ, Dafoe revealed that he had been fantasizing about a new movie pitch that includes Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. The Lighthouse actor shared that he whipped up a scenario where there is "a Joker imposter" who attempts to copy Phoenix's Joker. He said he'd rather have someone imitate the Joker than have two Jokers duel each other. He continued to add, "That kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker."

Dafoe swiftly reeled back into reality and abruptly added, "But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it]." If this interview was a possible tease or just Willem Dafoe musing, no one knows as of yet, but fans have nonetheless started coming up with theories of their own, in hopes of watching this masterpiece on-screen one day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the French Dispatch actor is scheduled to appear in multiple movies this year. You can catch him on the big screen as Heimir the Fool in The Northman, as Maxim in The Legend of Ochi, as Dr Godwin Baxter in Poor Things and many more unannounced projects.

ALSO READ: Willem Dafoe REVEALS why he agreed to return as Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home