Spider Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya indulge in steamy makeout and CONFIRM their relationship

After years of dating rumours, Tom Holland and Zendaya seemingly confirmed their offscreen romance with a passionate makeout session in the former's car in Los Angeles.

In some exciting IRL news for MCU fans that will definitely make their day; Tom Holland and Zendaya may have just confirmed those years-long dating rumours! In photos obtained by Page Six, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were snapped indulging in a passionate makeout session in Tom's Audi sports car in Los Angeles on Thursday, i.e. July 1.

During a sunset drive, at a red light, Holland and Zendaya were photographed as they heatedly packed on some major PDA. Holding the 24-year-old actress' face and caressing her chin, the 25-year-old actor leaned in for a kiss and was also seen gazing lovingly at Zendaya. Given their quirky bond, the duo couldn't help themselves from not just smiling brightly but even making goofy expressions. The Cherry star and Malcolm & Marie star were spotted in the Silver Lake neighbourhood, where Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer is said to reside. Moreover, Claire was pictured alongside the pair on the same day as the trio walked out of a residence.

Given how Holland is chilling with the family, things definitely seem to be getting serious between him and Zendaya. As for their outfits of choice, Zendaya kept it casual cool with her no-makeup look as she slayed in a white crop top paired with turquoise jeans and black converse while her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo and gold hoop earrings completed the look. On the other hand, Tom kept it comfy in a white tee layered by a blue flannel shirt and paired with black shorts and white sneakers.

As expected, leave it to Tom and Zendaya to cause an Internet meltdown!

According to pictures shared on Just Jared, after his PDA-filled day with Zendaya, Holland was later spotted arriving at a gym for a workout session in LA. Tom kept it sporty in a black muscle tee paired with navy blue shorts, a black beanie and orange sneakers along with a silver watch. The actor was engrossed on the phone as he was snapped getting out of his car.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya's dating rumours first began when they starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 and will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Interestingly, between the romance speculations, Tom had dated childhood friend Olivia Bolton while Zendaya was rumoured to be dating her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, both between 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in the US on December 17, 2021.

