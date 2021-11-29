Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya's movie to hit Indian theatres a day earlier than the US

December is just two days away but for Marvel fans, the clock is already ticking with excitement as Spidey is here to leave us enthralled and running to our nearest theatre screens. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland reprise his role as the beloved Peter Parker aka Spider-Man and joining him on a multiverse ride of epic proportions is Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home hits US theatre screens on December 17, Indian fans can rejoice as the highly-awaited movie will release in India a day before the US, i.e. December 16. The reason for this exciting news is that India's favourite superhero has seen fervent excitement and unprecedented demand in the country. Even in the past, many MCU movies have been released earlier in India because of the immense box office love catered to them by a loyal Marvel fanbase.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with Tom and Benedict, we will also see the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Interestingly, rumours are rife aplenty of cameos by the beloved Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, albeit Andrew has been profusely denying said rumours, even after supposed leaked images of the three Spideys made the rounds. Moreover, Spidey villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus are already confirmed, as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home's recent trailer.