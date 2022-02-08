Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland reveals what he, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire discuss on group chat

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire formed a genuine brotherhood, both in reel and real life and continue to remain close friends even after Spider-Man: No Way Home released and continues to break box office records, left, right and center. Their friendship led to a Spider-Man group chat which remains active as the trio go gaga over the positive response for their gem of a movie.

If you're curious to know what exactly does the Spider-Man trio discuss on their exclusive group chat, Tom Holland is spilling the juicy details. During an appearance on ComicBook's Marvel Podcast, Phase Zero - MCU, Holland was asked who's blowing up the Spider-Man group chat the most out of him and his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Andrew and Tobey. "I'd say it's all of us, really. I mean, every now and then, though, someone will blow it up and then we will chat for an hour or two. And then it always ends with, 'Love you guys!' And we'll be off," the 25-year-old actor revealed.

"And then a couple of weeks later, they'll text back after we've broken yet another record and it's like, 'Can you believe this is happening?!' So it's been a lot of fun getting to know those guys, and I've really, really enjoyed it," the Unchartered star further gushed.

How we wish we could be a fly on that Spider-Man group chat!

What did you think of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's epic Spidey trio moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your honest, personal review along with your favourite scene from the MCU movie with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

