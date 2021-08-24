Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland says 'it's good to be back' as he thanks fans for the trailer's success

The Spider Man: No Way Home’s teaser trailer is finally out, and Tom Holland can’t keep calm, just like all of the fans out there. With the movie releasing on December 17, fans have already started engaging in fan theories, making sure they miss out on nothing, and Holland himself is out here thanking fans for the immense success of the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Holland made sure to acknowledge the love and support that he has been showered with since the trailer came out! While stating that he had to fly for the last 10 hours, Holland said he couldn't post the trailer due to his schedule, and hasn’t been able to switch his phone on during the plane ride. “I wasn’t able to see the reactions of other people, until I switched on my phone, and my phone has gone mental,” he said.

He then thanked fans for the support that they have been showing and said that he feels ‘excited’ about the next movie as Spiderman. “You’ve no idea what else is to come, I’m so excited to share...and it feels so good to be back with Spiderman,” the star added. A while ago, rather unexpectedly, the teaser trailer was reportedly leaked on YouTube and other social media platforms, following which Holland took to his Instagram to post a cryptic message. However, despite the apparent leak, the brand new trailer has definitely sent fans in a frenzy, as none of them saw certain parts of the trailer coming, including the cameos of villains from different Spider Man movies.

Holland also said that he feels excited to be having a movie come out. Later, he asked fans to ‘enjoy the trailer’ and promised them more of Spiderman in the upcoming movie.

Did you enjoy the new teaser trailer of Spider Man: No Way Home?

