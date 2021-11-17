Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: It's Tom Holland vs multiverse villains Green Goblin, Electro and more

The new trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released and while it may not have confirmed the cameos of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, there's no denying it still is exciting enough. This time we get a clearer glimpse of the multiverse villains as we see Holland gearing up to fight Electro, Green Goblin and more.

With the opening up of the multiverse, Spider-Man: No Way Home has undoubtedly become one of the Marvel's most-anticipated films. Its release over the holiday season seems nothing short of an event and fans have been waiting with bated breaths for this one. Apart from a few shots that were also a part of the first trailer, the new promo also gives us some crucial glimpses of the epic fight scene that will transpire towards the end.

Check out the trailer here:

Not to mention one particular scene with Zendaya's MJ falling off a building has caught everyone's eye and its similarity to that of Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy one in Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man film is uncanny. Whether it will be Garfield's Spider-Man who ends up saving Zendaya as she falls off will be interesting to see.

At another point, we also see Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus quip, "You're not Peter Parker" to Tom Holland's Spider-Man and well, will he have another reaction to give if Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker does appear in the film will be exciting to see.

The new trailer also offers some lighter moments such as the conversation between Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon's characters with Doctor Strange. All in all, the new trailer will certainly make you want to catch the film first day, first show as it releases in theatres on December 17, 2021.

