Spider Man: No Way Home Trailer Reaction: Fans deem the film as 'must see' for its exciting multiverse entry

9 hours ago  |  13.7K
   
Fans share their excitement about Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home's official trailer finally dropped after getting leaked online and fans have been blown away by it. The first trailer of the film gives us a glimpse of Tom Holland's Peter Parker entering the multiverse after he requests Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to alter reality to keep his Spider-Man identity hidden. The trailer also showcases the re-appearance of old MCU villains as the multiverse unfolds. 

After theorising over how Tom Holland's Spider-Man could eventually come face to face with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Mans in the upcoming film, fans have now got little more insights and hints about the same with the new trailer. With Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius delivering an iconic "Hello again, Peter Parker" in the trailer, fans are convinced that he is addressing Maguire's Spider-Man. 

The trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases that the multiverse has just begun and we certainly can expect bigger crossovers and much more exciting stuff to happen. 

Check out how fans are reacting to the trailer here:

The Spider-Man trailer is Marvel's second major promo to come out this month after the amazing trailer of its other phase 4 film, Eternals was released recently. 2021 will be an action-packed year for Marvel fans as the second half promises three major releases starting with Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September followed by Eternals in October and Spider-Man: No Way Home all set to release on December 17. 

Credits: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, Twitter


