Spider Man: No Way Home Trailer Reaction: Fans deem the film as 'must see' for its exciting multiverse entry

Spider-Man: No Way Home's official trailer finally dropped after getting leaked online and fans have been blown away by it. The first trailer of the film gives us a glimpse of Tom Holland's Peter Parker entering the multiverse after he requests Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to alter reality to keep his Spider-Man identity hidden. The trailer also showcases the re-appearance of old MCU villains as the multiverse unfolds.

After theorising over how Tom Holland's Spider-Man could eventually come face to face with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Mans in the upcoming film, fans have now got little more insights and hints about the same with the new trailer. With Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius delivering an iconic "Hello again, Peter Parker" in the trailer, fans are convinced that he is addressing Maguire's Spider-Man.

The trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases that the multiverse has just begun and we certainly can expect bigger crossovers and much more exciting stuff to happen.

Check out how fans are reacting to the trailer here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is definitely the biggest MUST see movie of the year imo — (@Oraleee_biitchh) August 24, 2021

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME THIS DECEMBER IS GOING TO BE A TOTAL BANGER ALREADY GOD I CAN’T STOP THINKING ABOUT THE TRAILER — jia⁷ | ia bc of exams (@ethernaltear) August 24, 2021

Cannot wait to watch spider-man no way home in the theater so experience all the gasps and screaming when we Andrew’s and Tobey’s Spideys and Goblin and MATT OH MY GOD IT’S GONNA BE AMAZING — laura (@admsamys) August 24, 2021

HOLY SHIT THE SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER MARVEL FANS WE’RE WELL FED — Maddie (@SnowfallSinnoh) August 24, 2021

Spider-man no way home cannot come soon enough I'm so hyped — aris (@AceroAbreu) August 24, 2021

while watching the new spider man no way home trailer i'm literally crying because i'm so euphoric seeing the past spider man villains in this new movie :'> — elysium ✈ (@anyacyron) August 24, 2021

Just watched the trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home and mark my words, it may be one of the last MCU movies I am pumped to see — Eric King-Kester (@EricKingKester1) August 24, 2021

The Spider-Man trailer is Marvel's second major promo to come out this month after the amazing trailer of its other phase 4 film, Eternals was released recently. 2021 will be an action-packed year for Marvel fans as the second half promises three major releases starting with Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September followed by Eternals in October and Spider-Man: No Way Home all set to release on December 17.

ALSO READ: Spider Man: No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch open up multiverse and unleash old villains