Spider Man: No Way Home trailer reportedly LEAKS online; Fans joke about Tom Holland's reaction to it

If there's one trailer that fans have been waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of, it is the Spider-Man: No Way Home one. After urging Marvel for weeks and months to give a glimpse of the same, fans were surprised to find out that the trailer of the film reportedly leaked online ahead of its official release. While it has been reported that Marvel and Sony were quick to shut down the leaked sources before it went viral.

After the alleged leak happened, netizens were quick to get the film's lead star Tom Holland trending as they joked about the actor's reaction to the recent leak. Given the impression Holland carries when it comes to being a keeper of Marvel's secrets, fans began to share hilarious memes and jokes about how Holland would feel about not being responsible for letting out any spoilers this time.

The trailer of Holland's third solo Spider-Man film has been eagerly awaited thanks to the theories surrounding its multiverse storyline. It was earlier reported that the trailer of the film was scheduled for a release on August 23 and looks like after the recent leak, the studios may officially release it soon.

Check out fan reactions to the trailer leak here:

its a miracle, for once, tom holland wasn't the one to leak the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer — bucket (@sourbucket) August 23, 2021

All I know is that Tom Holland is breathing a sigh of relief that it won't be him...this time. — Jerry Cline (@JCshow71) August 23, 2021

tom holland and leaked is trending what did bff do now — BeLLa !?? #AwayFromHomeFestival (@lwtpunkrry) August 23, 2021

Wait the trailer got leaked?! Has anyone heard from Tom Holland#SpiderManNoWayHome — Sarah (@Sarahbhatia123) August 23, 2021

Tom Holland realizing he didn’t leak anything and won’t get in trouble: #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/XOFYahSofI — Morgan H Stark (@MorganOwilson) August 23, 2021

so you're telling me spider-man no way home trailer has been leaked?? and it's not tom holland's fault?? — anjo (@rinasadelaide) August 23, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome Tom Holland right now pic.twitter.com/Yv1GuGtiIg — Livetweeting Avatar: the last airbender for SNSF (@caramind93) August 23, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home stars Tom Holland along with Zendaya. It has also been confirmed that the film will star Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius, this time in the MCU. The film is slated for a December release and after the recently released Eternals trailer, fans can't wait to get a glimpse of this Marvel film too.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya indulge in steamy makeout and CONFIRM their relationship