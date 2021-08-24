Spider Man: No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch open up multiverse and unleash old villains

One of Marvel's most-anticipated projects, the trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home has finally been officially released and it will blow everyone's mind. We see Tom Holland's Peter Parker teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and the result is our entry into a crazy multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes off after the events of the last Spider-Man film and after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as Spider-Man in public, Parker's life takes a rather bad turn. Peter isn't happy being in the public eye. To get rid of this problem, Parker finds his way to Doctor Strange who can help him erase the part where everyone knows his identity although what in turn happens is the beginning of the madness of the multiverse that we expect will continue in Doctor Strange film too.

Check out the trailer here:

While as speculated, we don't get to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film's new trailer but Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius does make a rather dramatic entry as he greets "Hello, Peter Parker" with much vigour as he returns to fight back. The trailer also shows a glimpse of the Green Goblin making a return in one of the scenes.

As for the cast with Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May return to the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and is slated to release on December 17.

